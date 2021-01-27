Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.20. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

