Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $11.23. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 36,237 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

