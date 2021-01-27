Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 14.8%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 64,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 75,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

