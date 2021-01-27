Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.37

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.37 and last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.