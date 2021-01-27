Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Trading 21.9% Higher

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28. 329,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 151,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.16 million and a P/E ratio of -28.38.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

