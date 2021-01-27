Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.98

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 11041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 103.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ebix by 1,368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ebix by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

