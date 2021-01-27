Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.35

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 66103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weibo by 34.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Weibo by 239.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

