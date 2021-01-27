Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

