Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

