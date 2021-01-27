Skyline Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,115 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

