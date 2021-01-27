Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 533,600 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533,600 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 902,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

