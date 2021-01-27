Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,378. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.