Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.
NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,378. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.
In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.