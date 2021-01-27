Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

