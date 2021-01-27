Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £105.20 ($137.44).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 310 ($4.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £137.90 ($180.17). 117,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,270. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1 year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £150.74 and a 200 day moving average of £130.84.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

