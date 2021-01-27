Credit Suisse Group Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $197.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.