Lunes (LUNES) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $590,411.38 and approximately $3,964.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lunes

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes' official website is lunes.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

