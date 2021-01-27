Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for about $416.03 or 0.01398009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 179.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00157517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

