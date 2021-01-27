First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%.

FCBC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 12,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

