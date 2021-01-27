Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

