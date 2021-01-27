Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Shares of CAC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
