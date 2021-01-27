BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 40.5% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $404,259.96 and approximately $19,466.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00269033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00098146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

