Skyline Asset Management LP Has $2.07 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912,900 shares during the quarter. Welbilt makes up 2.7% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Welbilt worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

