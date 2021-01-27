Skyline Asset Management LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the quarter. Minerals Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.