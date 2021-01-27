Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 279,000 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank comprises about 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,006. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

