Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,800 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for 2.2% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $354,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ACHC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 333,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.