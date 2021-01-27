BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Position Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 74.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

