Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,244 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 3,965,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.