Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

