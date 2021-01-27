Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $549.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

