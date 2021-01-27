Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,325 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. 6,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,677. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

