Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,730 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.