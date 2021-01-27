Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

