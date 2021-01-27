JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

