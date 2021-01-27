Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 707.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

