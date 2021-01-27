NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

