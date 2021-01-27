Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,309. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

