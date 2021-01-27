Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.36% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

