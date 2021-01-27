Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PaySign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PaySign by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PaySign by 559.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PaySign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,332. The firm has a market cap of $241.24 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of ($0.15) million during the quarter.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

