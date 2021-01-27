35,414 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,489,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $28.62.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.