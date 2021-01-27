Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,554 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

