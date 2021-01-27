Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.