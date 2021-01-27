PFG Advisors Sells 1,488 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.