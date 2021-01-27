Excalibur Management Corp Sells 6,512 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 3.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

