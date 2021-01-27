BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

