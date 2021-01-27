Eukles Asset Management Sells 715 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

EV opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Eaton Vance Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

