Eukles Asset Management Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

