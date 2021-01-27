Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.94

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 21703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.