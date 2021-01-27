Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swiss Life (SZLMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS: SZLMY):

1/21/2021 – Swiss Life had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2021 – Swiss Life had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2021 – Swiss Life is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Swiss Life is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 5,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Swiss Life Holding AG has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.