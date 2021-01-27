NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

