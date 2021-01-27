United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.87. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 10,390 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,518 shares of company stock valued at $865,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

