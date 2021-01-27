Vodi X Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Vodi X has a total market cap of $567,475.12 and approximately $25.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

